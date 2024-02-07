Firefighters from Scarborough and Malton release two people trapped in cars in separate incidents

Fire crews released two people who became trapped in their vehicles on Tuesday.

At 11:27am on Tuesday, February 6, crews from York and Malton responded to a vehicle on its roof with one female trapped inside on the A64, Outside York.

Fire and police staff removed the occupant who had suffered a head injury who was then assessed by ambulance staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews continued to carry out scene safety and stood by with a hose reel jet incase of any fire igniting from the vehicle.

A short while later, at 12.12pm, crews from Sherburn and Scarborough responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision at Foxholes, Sherburn.

One person was trapped and the crews used spreaders to remove the side door of the vehicle for ambulance staff to complete a medical assessment.

Crews provided scene safety and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early evening, Whitby and Danby crews were called to a machinery vehicle fire in Lealholm.

Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and checked for any hot spots using a thermal image camera.