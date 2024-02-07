Firefighters from Scarborough and Malton release two people trapped in cars in separate incidents
At 11:27am on Tuesday, February 6, crews from York and Malton responded to a vehicle on its roof with one female trapped inside on the A64, Outside York.
Fire and police staff removed the occupant who had suffered a head injury who was then assessed by ambulance staff.
Crews continued to carry out scene safety and stood by with a hose reel jet incase of any fire igniting from the vehicle.
A short while later, at 12.12pm, crews from Sherburn and Scarborough responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision at Foxholes, Sherburn.
One person was trapped and the crews used spreaders to remove the side door of the vehicle for ambulance staff to complete a medical assessment.
Crews provided scene safety and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics.
In the early evening, Whitby and Danby crews were called to a machinery vehicle fire in Lealholm.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and checked for any hot spots using a thermal image camera.
Advice given.