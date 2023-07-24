Firefighters from Scarborough and Whitby respond to two kitchen fires in busy weekend

On Friday, July 21, at 6.34pm, Scarborough crew attended and released six persons from a lift in a residential building on St Nicholas Cliff using small tools.

Oxygen therapy was given to one male suffering with breathing difficulties.

On Saturday, July 22 at 10:32am, crew from Whitby responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a range of calls over the weekend

On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles.

Crews assisted by removing the cars from the carriageway and washing down the road surface due to one of the vehicles leaking fluids.

Later the same day, at 5.41pm, crew from Whitby attended a van leaking a small amount of engine oil onto the roadway on North Road.

Crews contained the leak using drizzit pads and requested highways to attend.

At 9.06pm, on Scarborough Road, Filey, Filey and Scarborough crews attended a kitchen hob on fire in a domestic property.

Crews extinguished the fire, ventilated the property and gave advice to the resident.

The fire was contained to the hob only.

Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

On Sunday, July 23, crews from Whitby and Loftus responded to a grill pan fire in the kitchen of a residential property in Staithes.

The fire was out on arrival of fire service crews, extinguished by the occupants.

Crews inspected and gave advice.

At 8.04pm, in Hunmanby, Filey, crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a fire to a wooden stable measuring approx 5 x 5 metres.

Crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one main jet.

There was fire damage throughout the structure but no contents within.