Firefighters from three stations attend barn fire in Goldsborough near Whitby

By Louise French
Published 8th Jul 2024, 08:21 BST
Crew members from three fire stations were called to attend the blazeCrew members from three fire stations were called to attend the blaze
Crew members from three fire stations were called to attend the blaze
Crew members from Lythe, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay fire stations responded to a report of a barn fire in Goldsborough on Saturday night (July 6).

The call for assistance was received at 11.47pm on Saturday evening.On arrival, crews located the fire in a barn measuring 40m x 70m, which contained a combine harvester and a telehandler.

Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down remaining hot spots.

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.