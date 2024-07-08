Firefighters from three stations attend barn fire in Goldsborough near Whitby
Crew members from Lythe, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay fire stations responded to a report of a barn fire in Goldsborough on Saturday night (July 6).
The call for assistance was received at 11.47pm on Saturday evening.On arrival, crews located the fire in a barn measuring 40m x 70m, which contained a combine harvester and a telehandler.
Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down remaining hot spots.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.