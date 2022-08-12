Firefighters respond to arson attacks in Scarborough and fires near Malton and Whitby

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday August 11, crews from Scarborough were called to a fire in the open on Cayton Low Road, Eastfield at 11.15am.On arrival, the firefighters found that it was arson and it’s believed to have been started by youths.

Later on, at 1.27pm, firefighters responded to a call of a fire in a stubble field on Cliff Lane, Whitwell-On-The-Hill

The fire measured 60 metres by 50 metres and hose reel jets, as well as beaters, were used to put the fire out.

At 9.44pm, crews from Sherburn and Scarborough responded to a call about a fire in Snainton, Scarborough.On arrival, firefighters found several straw bales on fire in a field.

Crews worked with the farmer of the field to put the fire out, using a telehandler, hose reel jets, radios and lighting.

The cause of the fire is believed to be arson and so firefighters left the incident with North Yorkshire Police .

Crews from Robin Hoods Bay were called to a fire close to woodland on Guisborough Road, Whitby at 10.19pm.The fire measured four metres by one metre, and crews extinguished the area before dampening down the area.

Shortly afterwards, crews from Scarborough responded to a report of smoke on Foreshore Road, Scarborough.On arrival, crews found that the smoke was coming from a disposable barbecue.