Firefighters respond to food left cooking multiple times during busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend as they responded to multiple fires and other incidents.

On Friday, September 8 at 5.30pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of smoke seen coming from a skylight in a residential property.

Crews gained access to the property and found a pan of food that had been left unattended. Crews removed the pan from the cooker and ventilated the property before giving advice was given to the occupant of the flat.

At around 8.20pm, on Barrowcliff Road in Scarborough, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a garden.

On their arrival, crews found that the fire to a petrol can was out. Crews carried out an inspection only and gave advice to the homeowners.

Then at 8.34pm, Woodlands Drive, Scarborough, crews responded to a report of an alarm activation at a residential property.

Crews found the alarm activation was due to smoke from a fire to food that had been left unattended under a grill.

Damage was confined to the food that had been removed prior to the fire service arrival, and the firefighters carried out an inspection and ventilated the property.

On Saturday, September 9, at 09.05am at Silpho, Scarborough, crews responded to reports of a small fire in the woods.

Crews used two knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire and found the cause was deliberate.

At 4.10pm, on Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough, crews assisted a young child which had become accidentally locked in a car.

Crews released the child using small tools.

Shortly afterwards at 4.40pm, Scarborough Crews responded to smoke sighted on Quarry Mount road. Crews investigated and no fire was located.

Then at 8.50pm, a crew from Malton responded to a report of a fire in a playground. On the arrival of crews the fire was out.

Crews carried out an inspection and liaised with police due to the deliberate nature of the fire.

At 11.11pm in Reighton, a crew from Filey along with a crew from Bridlington responded to a report of a hay stack on fire.

Crews located the hay stack that was well alight and extinguished it using two hose reel jets.

On Sunday, September 10, at 01:29am on St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, a crew responded to a report of a fire in a bin.