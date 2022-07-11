Firefighters respond to house blaze and arson during busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

At 8.30pm, on Friday July 8, a crew from Scarborough responded to an arson report at Lady Edith’s Drive, Scarborough. The crew found a wooden pallet was on fire and used a hose reel to put it out.

On Saturday July 9, at around 6am, crew from Filey helped a man who had fallen down a six foot bank. The man was unharmed, and had become stuck in the shrubbery. An extension ladder was used to get the man to safety.

At 5.20 pm, Scarborough crew attended an open fire at Hayburn Wyke, Cloughton. A knapsack spray was used to put out the five metre fire.

On Sunday July 10, crews attended multiple fire reports.

At 8.45, Scarborough crew responded to a report of a fire in the open on Oak Road, Scarborough.

In Malton, crew attended a bonfire in the open on Braygate Street, Malton at 12.25pm.

The two metre by two metre fire consisted of general farm waste, and crew dampened down the surrounding area.

In Filey, crew were called at 2.20pm to attend a fire to a van containing batteries. When crews arrived, the fire was out and the batteries were removed and the vehicle isolated, as well as advice given to the owner.

At 3.45pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a wooded area in Throxenby. Crews extinguished a small fire using a knapsack sprayer.