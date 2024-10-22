Head chef Richard Gardiner with Kieran and Reece Brown.

Bridlington brothers Reece and Kieran Brown are looking forward to ‘rewarding, fulfilling and engaging careers’ after starting hospitality apprenticeships at Salt on the Harbour, the east coast restaurant run by Harrison Leisure.

Reece, 18, is on a cheffing apprenticeship, while Kieran, 16, has just started as a front of house apprentice; both apprenticeships last one year including two days a week studying at Bridlington College.

Salt on the Harbour head chef Richard Gardiner, who hails from Bridlington, and also started out on a one-year apprenticeship with Harrison Leisure nearly twenty years ago, said: “If Reece and Kieran stick at it they will certainly both have good prospects of rewarding, fulfilling and engaging careers ahead of them.”

The appointment of Reece and Kieran to their permanent trainee roles follows the successful completion of two other apprenticeships at another Harrison Leisure business, The Old Floral Pavilion and Jeromes, where Mason Sear, 18, is now employed full time as a chef and Jayden Cook, 17, is now full time in front of house.

Apprentices Mason Sear and Jayden Cook.

Michael Harrison, founder and owner of Harrison Leisure, said: “Our focus on investment is something very close to my heart. I firmly believe that the only way that we can grow and prosper is to constantly invest in our staff and our businesses.

“Providing skilled young and enthusiastic staff with the training they need to progress their careers and maintain the high standards our customers demand is essential to the prosperity of Harrison Leisure.

“That, in turn, will hopefully be passed along to our families and filter through to the local community helping to boost Bridlington as a better town and attractive seaside destination.”

This latest investment and focus on training and careers for local people in Bridlington follows successful hospitality training by Harrison Leisure with Year 10 pupils at Bridlington School.

Thirty-six 15-year-olds gained professional knowledge and skills on how to safely and correctly prepare locally landed fish, including haddock, plaice and mackerel as part of a compulsory element on their GCSE food course.