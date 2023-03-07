First 10 homes at Whitby's Eskdale View site off Green Lane now for sale - from £305,000

Wharfedale Homes’ Eskdale View development is currently under construction following planning permission being granted last year – the scheme had originally been refused by Scarborough Council due to concerns about congestion and chaos on Green Lane, but was later overturned on appeal.

The first tranche of new homes, all of which will be three-bedroom family properties, will be brought to market, starting at £305,000.

Wharfedale Homes, headquartered in Knaresborough, say significant progress has been made on-site, with the first properties and a show-home aimed for

Street scene - how the Wharfedale Homes site will look off Whitby's Green Lane.

completion in June, where prospective buyers will be invited to tour the luxury property.

The homes will be marketed by Whitby-based property company Richardson and Smith, which was announced as marketing the new properties recently.

An Open Day will be taking place on Friday March 17 at Whitby Rugby Club, from 2pm to 4pm, where prospective buyers will be welcomed and able to learn more about the new homes.

Wharfedale Homes and Richardson and Smith colleagues will be on hand to talk through the opportunity of purchasing a new home off Green Lane.

People will be able to view samples of the materials and finishes that will be used in the properties.

John Edwards, Managing Director of Wharfedale Homes commented: “It is fantastic to announce the sale of the first ten family homes of our landmark development in Whitby.

"We’ve already had significant interest from prospective buyers since we started work on the site last year.

“We have carefully designed this flagship scheme to deliver premium quality homes to suit a range of buyers and ensure the delivery of high specification, modern and sustainable family homes on the doorstep of the wonderful Whitby coast”.

In total there are 62 homes planned on the development, with further properties expected to be released in the summer.

The homes will be kitted out with the latest technology including Bosch kitchen electronics, and a smart heating system.

