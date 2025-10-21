First chance to see what new Scarborough town centre square could look like

'The Compromise' - United Scarborough Residents Action Group

Long discussed plans to create a town square in Scarborough may have taken a step closer following a meeting at Scarborough YMCA on Monday evening (October 20).

The meeting, organised by the United Scarborough Residents Action Group, was held to discuss proposals to purchase the former Argos building on Newborough.

If successful, the group hopes that the building can be demolished and the area refashioned into a vibrant community space with an emphasis on art, cafe culture and community events.

United Scarborough committee member, Michelle Richardson said: “Primarily we hope to achieve the release of funds previously owned by the former Scarborough Borough Council.

The original design created for Scarborough Borough Council in 2002

“The property goes to auction on October 30 and we had believed the building was in holding on a buy-back scheme.

“When it was handed back, it was valued at £650,000. Now it has a guide price of £350,000 with no reserve - it’s going for a song.”

The Action Group hopes to source the money to buy the building from a number of public funding pots, including the remaining funds from the old town deal board, new investment from the new town deal board and the Mayor’s High Street Fund, part of which has been earmarked for the town’s future.

Ms Richardson said: “The Grimsby Report revised edition 2018 stated that retail as we know it is dying.

“Large national chain retailers are moving to out of town retail parks.

“The development of town centres should focus on independents, leisure, entertainment and outdoor community hub spaces to drive footfall back into the town centre.

“This location offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to do just that.

“It has choice architectural gems and the chance to open up the Market Hall to natural light.”

United Scarborough, comprises a small band of residents including former town councillor Guy Smith, environmental campaigner Steve Crawford, local historian Michael Knaggs and residents and for sure-start volunteers Cheryl Mann and Michelle Richardson.

The group hopes the plans will drive seafront traffic back into the town centre.

Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Thomas Murray, who attended the meeting, said: “Almost every day I walk past that monstrous old Argos building. But it doesn’t have to stay that way.

“Imagine standing there, looking straight at the Market Hall. Not a derelict shell, but a vibrant Town Square filled with life, markets, music, food and community. That’s the vision.

“We’ve said it clearly. Scarborough isn’t just full of old people, and it isn’t lacking in the young. We have a strong mix of generations, families and individuals who all deserve somewhere to come together.

“We need hope back in our town.

“Your Town Council has explored every option. We can’t buy it, and it’s beyond our budget to take on directly.

“But we can act, and we will. We can voice for an Asset of Community Value to keep the door open and make sure this land stays in Scarborough’s interest.”

Ms Richardson said: “The original plans for a town square were first submitted to Scarborough Borough Council back in 2002, the idea was fully ratified, voted for and passed, the only reason it didn’t go ahead was because the money wasn’t there. But it is now.

“Scarborough people are getting disheartened with scheme after scheme that doesn’t develop and come to fruition.

“We were going unheard 70 miles away in Northallerton and we have to sing out and make our voices louder.

“Scarborough has a very strong history of being a market town - Scarborough Fair itself used to run for 45 days per year.

“If we can bring local entertainment and live performances that will open Art Council and Lottery funding to us.

“The variety of uses we envisage isn’t just artists, it’s pop up vendors, the ice rink at Christmas, and community resident-led events.

“Even the local MP is currently pushing for the Town of Culture - we seem to be ticking everybody’s boxes.

An initial artist's impression, drawn up by the then Scarborough Borough Council in 2002, has been reviewed by residents who, over the last two years, have fed in ideas and suggestions.

This had led to the creation of a new plan which includes an amphitheatre of steps at the Queen Street end with new town toilets underneath and a coloured round floor area immediately in front of the steps as a performance area for live entertainment – a nod to Alan Ayckbourn’s Theatre in the Round.

Input from Historic England has led to the keeping of the Shakespeare pub as well as the neighbouring homewares shop and Indian restaurant.

This has led to a new image which the committee has named The Compromise - all the best bits of their vision and the council’s combined.

Ms Richardson said: “The council’s needs are met with guaranteed revenue from the Shakespeare (re-invented as a Cafe Bistro to serve the town square area with outdoor seating) and from the new loos, in addition to rental from stall traders.

“We are hoping to grow the committee and we are looking for more people to get involved.

“All viewpoints are covered, we certainly don’t all sit around the table with the same point of view, and having Guy onboard really helps with his knowledge of red tape.”

Ms Richardson said attendance at the meeting was good. She said: “We had very positive feedback and input from most of our Scarborough Town Council and two North Yorkshire Councillors who were very supportive of the proposal and have offered help in setting up an ACV.

“The help on offer was gratefully received and the set up of the ACV will help secure the site for community interest and use, if any other alternate redevelopment is brought to the council planning department.

“We will be taking that offer of help and moving forward will work with our Scarborough town councillors in a combined effort to bring our vision to fruition.”