First-ever ‘Crab Chase’ to take place at Bridlington harbour in September - find out how to enter here

The Bridlington Crab Chase will be held at Crane Wharf. Photo submitted

The event, on Sunday, September 18, will see the first ever Bridlington Crab Chase – a catch and release crab fishing competition, which will take place on Bridlington’s Harbour, Crane Wharf, for children under 16.

This new and exciting event has been organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team, with the support of Bridlington Quay Townscape Heritage project.

Each heat will consist of 20 competitors, split into two age groups, under 10 and under 16. Once a competitor makes a catch, they will take their crab to a marshal who will record it on an entry card and place the crab into a central bucket to be released at the end of each session.

The competition will highlight the harbour’s shell fishing heritage, whilst at the same time adding a fun element and introducing the youngsters to the wonders of sea life, for what is hoped will become an annual event.

Children, who must be accompanied by an adult, will have the opportunity to come along to one of four heats, to try to catch as many crabs as they can in 45 minutes and be in with the chance of becoming a heat trophy winner, and an overall trophy winner, along with a family ticket to the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ pantomime at Bridlington Spa and a fishing rod with reel, courtesy of Waves Bridlington.

The results and presentation will take place later that day at Bridlington Spa, where all competitors will receive a medal and certificate.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This event is a great idea, and will allow our young people to appreciate the history and importance of the harbour, and its wealth of nature, as well.”

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism, said: “Creating new events in Bridlington is vitally important to ensure we encourage visitors into the town The Crab Chase event is aimed at children and families, who we hope will come have lots of fun catching crabs and also explore the harbour area, to enjoy the nature it supports, and be reminded of the importance of Bridlington to the shellfish trade.”