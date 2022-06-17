First-ever Schools Rock concerts featuring Martongate School pupils will take place at Bridlington Priory next month – find out more here

Children at a previous Remarkable Arts concert. Remarkable Arts has promised a fun, uplifting afternoon of live music during School Rocks at Bridlington Priory. Photo submitted

Martongate Rocks is held on Saturday, July 9, with two performances at 1pm and 3.30pm featuring hundreds of young people from Martongate Primary School.

School Year groups one, three and five perform at 1pm while years two, four and six star at the 3.30pm concert.

There’s a wide variety of music in the one hour concerts accompanied by a live band of professional musicians – and Remarkable Arts has promised a fun, uplifting afternoon of live music.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Howley, from Remarkable Arts, said: “This is the culmination of our Schools Rock project in Martongate Primary School, where we’ve been working with over 400 young people over three months.

“The students and staff have worked really hard, not only learning to sing a wide range of songs, but also learning sign language for many of them.

“With the support of local business Hudson Contract we’ve been able to train a team of young adults who’ve been delivering singing and sign language for music in the school, and we’re really excited to share their work with the wider community.

“We’re really proud to be a part of some of the amazing things happening in Bridlington and we hope that the people of the town will come and support us.

“For just a fiver you get an hour of entertainment from some wonderful, talented children, plus this project was completely free to the school and the children, and your support at the event means we can do more work in more local schools, with more of our fabulous young people!

“Even if you don’t have children at the school, we encourage you to come and support this new project in our town.”