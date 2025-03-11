First new Forget Me Not train to run along Whitby to Middlesbrough Esk Valley Railway line

The first new Forget Me Not special train for people living with dementia arrives on the Esk Valley Whitby to Middlesbrough rail line on Wednesday March 19.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership, the trains will be available to all but there will be special additional facilities for those living with dementia and their carers.

These include live music on board from the Dave Clegg Duo, complimentary hand massages plus lots of other surprises along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forget Me Not Trains will leave Whitby at 11.59am, arriving in Middlesbrough at 1.30pm and will then return to Whitby, arriving at 3.37pm.

Alzheimer's Society enjoy a ride on the Forget Me Not train.

Just turn up and go. There’s no need to book and standard low fares and railcard discounts apply.

Passengers can join at any Esk Valley Railway station.

In addition to funding from the Community Rail Partnership, the trains are enabled by support from Northern Rail, North Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, St Cecilia’s Care Group - and Mucky Duck Chimney Sweep.