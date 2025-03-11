First new Forget Me Not train to run along Whitby to Middlesbrough Esk Valley Railway line
Organised by the Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership, the trains will be available to all but there will be special additional facilities for those living with dementia and their carers.
These include live music on board from the Dave Clegg Duo, complimentary hand massages plus lots of other surprises along the way.
The Forget Me Not Trains will leave Whitby at 11.59am, arriving in Middlesbrough at 1.30pm and will then return to Whitby, arriving at 3.37pm.
Just turn up and go. There’s no need to book and standard low fares and railcard discounts apply.
Passengers can join at any Esk Valley Railway station.
In addition to funding from the Community Rail Partnership, the trains are enabled by support from Northern Rail, North Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, St Cecilia’s Care Group - and Mucky Duck Chimney Sweep.