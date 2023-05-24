First-of-its-kind 'Barfight seminar' to take place at Bar2B in Scarborough
The seminar will include defence techniques and combat training from Kalah, a combat training system.
There will also be three “introduction to Kalah” events happening free of charge at Jonno’s Field, Redcliffe Road, Barrowcliff on Tuesday May 30, June 6 and June 13 from 5.30-7pm.
People of all ages, body types and genders are welcome to attend, although the classes will be for ages 16+ , and a strong mentality is a must.
The only equipment needed is a groin guard (protective box) and two changes of inexpensive, comfortable sports clothing.
The events are the brainchild of Kalah Yorkshire , run by Scarborough-born Sam Sherwood.
Mr Sherwood is one of only seven people in the UK certified to teach Kalah, having completed a number of gruelling instructor courses in both the Czech Republic and South Africa, where the founder of Kalah, Idan Abolnik, lives.
Joining him for the barfight seminar will be Martin Sládek from Prague, who is one of the top instructors in Europe, with over 10 years of experience at the cutting edge of self defence.
The barfight seminar will incorporate subjects like defence against improvised weapons like snooker cues, how to protect and remove your friends from confrontations, how to avoid “ego battles” and the importance of knife
awareness with realistic knife disarming techniques.
The “Barfight seminar” will take place on Saturday June 17 at Bar2B on Harcourt Place from 1-5pm.
To find out more contact Sam Sherwood on 07737 876 105 or email [email protected]