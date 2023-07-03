News you can trust since 1882
First shout as helm for Josh Jones on Whitby RNLI's inshore lifeboat

Both Whitby RNLI lifeboats were called into action on Saturday (July 1) after reports were received of an overturned vessel off the coast near Hawsker.
By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

The call came in just after midday that walkers had spotted an overturned boat in the water from the cliff path near Hawsker.

The inshore lifeboat was launched, immediately followed by the Trent class all weather lifeboat.

Meanwhile the Coastguard headed out on foot to meet the informants and keep a visual on the vessel.

The Trent Class all weather lifeboat. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian GoodwillThe Trent Class all weather lifeboat. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian Goodwill
The Trent Class all weather lifeboat. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian Goodwill
The lifeboats quickly located it and found it was a large rowing boat and not in any danger.

Both boats returned to the lifeboat station, and the crew headed back to the Emergency Services weekend which was taking place in Whitby.

It has been a busy time for volunteer Josh Jones who as well as volunteering for the lifeboat crew and recently qualifying as a helm, he also welcomed his third child into the world last week.

Mr Jones said: ‘It was a great to put my skills to the test and take the helm on the inshore lifeboat.

Onlookers watch as the all weather lifeboat leaves Whitby Harbour. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian GoodwillOnlookers watch as the all weather lifeboat leaves Whitby Harbour. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian Goodwill
Onlookers watch as the all weather lifeboat leaves Whitby Harbour. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian Goodwill

"We were relieved to get there and find that no one was in danger but we are always grateful for the vigilance of the public in reporting anything they are concerned about.

"The call was made with good intent.”

If you see anyone in trouble in the water call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Josh Jones at the helm of the Inshore Lifeboat. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian GoodwillJosh Jones at the helm of the Inshore Lifeboat. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian Goodwill
Josh Jones at the helm of the Inshore Lifeboat. Image credit: Whitby RNLI/Julian Goodwill
