Fishermen versus Firemen's Football Match to take centre stage in Scarborough on Boxing Day

The Fishermen v Firemen football match on Scarborough's South Bay

Two sporting events in aid of the Fisherman and Firemen Charity fund will take place in Scarborough this Boxing Day.

Each year crowds gather on Scarborough’s South Bay beach to watch the Fishermen versus the Firemen football match followed by the hilarious fancy dress ‘crazy’ raft race from the harbour quayside.

The match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893, and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud.

The match, traditionally played in good humour, finishes with the losing team being dragged down to the sea and dunked!

RNLI Superheroes take on the Crazy Raft Race

Teams meet next to the Lloyds TSB on Newborough from 10am, then walk down to South Bay beach accompanied by tunes from The Comic Band, ready for kick off by The Mayor at 10.30am.

The Crazy Raft Race, organised by Scarborough SubAqua Club, follows the football match at 12.30pm. To find out more visit https://www.ssacdiver.co.uk/contact