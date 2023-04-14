News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
5 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
6 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Five month restrictions on dogs visiting Bridlington beaches to start soon

East Riding Council will be enforcing the annual restriction of dogs accessing certain sections of beaches in the Bridlington area.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST

The annual Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will begin on May 1, and any violations will result in a £75 penalty.

Patrolling the beaches and promenades, council officers will be making sure that the ban is enforced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An ERYC spokesperson said: “The PSPO is designed to guarantee a safe environment for the law-abiding majority to enjoy public spaces, free from anti-social behaviour”.

Dogs across Bridlington will not be able to visit the beaches for five months, starting May 1.Dogs across Bridlington will not be able to visit the beaches for five months, starting May 1.
Dogs across Bridlington will not be able to visit the beaches for five months, starting May 1.
Most Popular

Dogs and dog owners can safely return to beaches again on October 1, meaning the ban will last for five months.

The areas affected in Bridlington are Bridlington North Beach (between the North Marine Promenade and the North Pier) and Bridlington South Beach (between South Pier and the Princess Mary Promenade Sea Wall).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other areas affected by the ban include Hornsea and Withernsea beaches, whereas the Flamborough, Sewerby and Fraisthorpe beaches will remain unaffected.

Read More
IN PICTURES:14 walks to enjoy in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Related topics:BridlingtonDogsNorth Pier