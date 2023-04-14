Five month restrictions on dogs visiting Bridlington beaches to start soon
East Riding Council will be enforcing the annual restriction of dogs accessing certain sections of beaches in the Bridlington area.
The annual Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will begin on May 1, and any violations will result in a £75 penalty.
Patrolling the beaches and promenades, council officers will be making sure that the ban is enforced.
An ERYC spokesperson said: “The PSPO is designed to guarantee a safe environment for the law-abiding majority to enjoy public spaces, free from anti-social behaviour”.
Dogs and dog owners can safely return to beaches again on October 1, meaning the ban will last for five months.
The areas affected in Bridlington are Bridlington North Beach (between the North Marine Promenade and the North Pier) and Bridlington South Beach (between South Pier and the Princess Mary Promenade Sea Wall).
Other areas affected by the ban include Hornsea and Withernsea beaches, whereas the Flamborough, Sewerby and Fraisthorpe beaches will remain unaffected.