Five new arrivals revealed at Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo

The Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo team has announced more new arrivals at the venue.

By Phil Hutchinson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:13 pm
Princess arrived with Jackson and Wonky Donkey. Photo submitted

The first is Princess, a six month old standard donkey. She is very friendly and loves a fuss as she was hand-reared by the staff at Cannon Hall Farm.

Princess arrived at Sewerby Zoo with her two companions, Jackson and Wonky Donkey, two miniature donkeys; Jackson is 18 months old and Wonky donkey is five months old.

The other new arrivals are two Boer goat nannies, also from Cannon Hall Farm, named Annie and Rusty.

A spokesman said: “Miniature donkeys are originally from Sardinia and Sicily. Both Jackson and Wonky donkey love to play together.”

