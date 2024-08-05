Five new ways to revive your body and soul on the Yorkshire Coast this autumn

From a new luxury wellness-led sanctuary in Whitby, to a new spa experience in Scarborough, and a range of 12 newly designed cycling routes to explore, the Yorkshire Coast is setting its sights on becoming one of the UK’s leading travel destinations for wellness and relaxation this autumn. The organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, Route YC, is offering travellers inspirational new ideas to revive their body and soul as part of its autumn breaks campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being encouraged to take their time to get off the beaten track and explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea. The Route YC campaign is already helping to extend the season and showcase areas that can accommodate visitors in the quieter months of a year and highlighting the opportunities for wellness getaways off-season.

Saltmoore, Sandsend, Whitby (New for autumn 2024)

New for autumn 2024, luxurious wellness-led sanctuary, Saltmoore, will be opening its doors for the first time for those in search of a holistic haven and the ultimate wellbeing break between the wild North Sea and the heather draped moors. Taking inspiration from its North Yorkshire coastal location, Saltmoore is hidden away on 85-acre estate and includes a luxury hotel and new state-of-the-art spa.‘The Sanctuary at Saltmoore’ will feature an indoor heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, relaxation room, as well as six treatment rooms that includes one double treatment room for couples. Those looking to truly unwind have a choice of unique treatments, which take inspiration from the salts of the sea and the natural surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird watchers at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington

Ox Pasture Hall Hotel & Spa, Scarborough (New for autumn 2024)

Relax and rejuvenate in luxury at the new look Ox Pasture Hall & Spa, near Scarborough. New for autumn 2024, the spa has recently reopened to guests, offering a large swimming pool, sauna, steam room, ice fountain, fitness suite, six treatment rooms and a relaxation room. Ox Pasture Hall is set in 17 acres of its own picturesque grounds and offers a haven for peace and respite. The hotel is in the magnificent North Yorkshire Moors National Park, just outside Scarborough. Here you can enjoy heather filled moors, scenic dales and the spectacular Yorkshire coast.

Scarborough Extreme & Junior Surf Contest (New for autumn 2024)

Scarborough Extreme is a series of events showcasing the wide range of sports and activities, on offer across the area. The fun packed event will be held on Saturday, 5th October between 11am and 4pm. Planned events highlights include a Junior Surf Contest and Yorkshire Coast Coasteering Challenge courtesy of Scarborough Surf School, Mental Health & Wellbeing Surf Sessions with Dexter's Surf Shop, plus Big Boogie Balance Adventure from Wheely Active.

Coasteering courtesy of Scarborough Surf School

RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Bridlington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get back to nature on the Yorkshire Coast this autumn with a VIP birdwatching experience at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington. The VIP Bempton Cliffs Experience includes a guided walk to the best spots along the cliffs and surrounding habitat to catch a glimpse of seasonal birdlife, including fulmar, willow warblers and chiffchaffs. Expect outstanding views of the cliffs stretching from Flamborough head across to Filey Bay. £50 for two adults. Price includes reserve admission, parking, hire of binoculars, and a complimentary drink.

Yorkshire Coast gets wheels in motion with new cycle route network A network of 12 new cycling routes has been launched on the Yorkshire coast to help visitors create their own two-wheel adventure this autumn. Route YC has teamed up with the UK’s leading adventure cyclists to launch a series of new cycle routes, ranging from 9 to 260 miles in length. The new routes have been specially designed to help visitors of all ages and abilities explore the Yorkshire coast and countryside on gravel, touring and road bikes. A choice of three long distance routes and nine itineraries that can be completed in a single day are available. The main circular route starts and finishes in Scarborough and is suitable for gravel bikes. Several day trips start in the Yorkshire coast towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, and the North York Moors village of Grosmont. The collection of routes is completed by a bikepacking weekender route starting in Whitby and a cycle touring route from the ferry terminal in Hull to Staithes www.routeyc.co.uk/cyclingFor more information about Route YC and to plan your wellness break on the Yorkshire Coast this autumn, go to www.routeyc.co.uk People can also follow Route YC on social media, including Facebook www.facebook.com/RouteYC and Instagram www.instagram.com/routeyc