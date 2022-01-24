Five worthy causes benefit from St John of Bridlington Lodge 4434 donations

Robert Taylor (RNLI), Pat Worrall, Jane Tye (MND) Major Barbara Jeffely (Salvation Army) and Megan Robinson and Nicola Howarth (Hinge Centre) at the Lodge presentation. Photo submitted

St John of Bridlington Lodge 4434 has been very busy over the past weeks, donating more than £1,400 to a number of local organisations.

The Salvation Army received £200 while the MND charity was presented with £220 along with the Hinge Centre and Bridlington RNLI.

The lodge’s members also donated a further £600 for the purchase of toys to give to local children (ages ranging from six months to 14 years) and food hampers for their families.

Some of the toys purchased thanks to the generosity of the St John of Bridlington Lodge.