News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Five-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy inspires residents of Bridlington to organise charity sports day in his honour

Preparations for a special charity sports day are underway to raise money for a five year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy.

By Claudia Bowes
18 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:16am

Henry Brown is a brave young boy who lives in East Yorkshire, and suffered a life-changing brain bleed when he was just three days old.

As a result, Henry developed Cerebral Palsy and has difficulty using his left hand and struggles to walk without assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Robinson and Jo Robinson are organising a charity sports event this March to help Henry get access to further treatment.

Henry Brown is a little boy who is full of life, inspiring residents of Bridlington to organise a sports day to raise money for his treatment.
Henry Brown is a little boy who is full of life, inspiring residents of Bridlington to organise a sports day to raise money for his treatment.
Henry Brown is a little boy who is full of life, inspiring residents of Bridlington to organise a sports day to raise money for his treatment.
Most Popular

Mr Robinson said “We raised over £1,000 for Henry in lockdown when I did a plant naming challenge in my garden.

“It was great - Henry and I dressed up as garden gnomes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Henry's laugh is infectious, as is his appetite for life.

"He brings joy to people with his incredible personality and is such an inspiration.

Luke Reynolds, Steve Mitchell and Joe Reynolds who are organising the pickleball event.
Luke Reynolds, Steve Mitchell and Joe Reynolds who are organising the pickleball event.
Luke Reynolds, Steve Mitchell and Joe Reynolds who are organising the pickleball event.

“Myself and Jo love sport and we want people to come and play the sports, whether you have played them before or not, and raise some money for Henry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Henry will be attending the event and already told me he is going to beat me at badminton and score plenty of goals.

"He doesn't lack confidence.

"Henry has regular battles with his health so even if you cannot attend the event, please donate online and change Henry's life for the better.”

Emma Brown, Henry’s mother, said: “Really big thank you to Paul and Jo Robinson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is the second charity event they have organised for Henry after working with his Grandma Paula Brown.

"They have been beyond supportive.”

The Charity sports day will be held on Saturday March 25 at Bridlington CYP on Gypsy Road, between noon and 5pm.

Tickets for adults cost £5 and tickets for under 14s cost £2.50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All funds will be donated to Henry’s Just4Children Charity.

Activities will include table tennis, pickleball, badminton and football. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated from Tesco.

Bridlington CYP will also have a bar where refreshments will be available to purchase during the afternoon.

Sports fans are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but equipment can be provided to those who need it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit https://tinyurl.com/yckr7dpm for more information on Henry and to donate to his Just4Children fund.

Read More
Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School near Whitby celebrates successful community event ...
Henry BrownPaul RobinsonBridlingtonEast YorkshireTickets