Five year old Scarborough boy raises hundreds of pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Jaxon Holloway has raised hundreds of pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Jaxon Holloway fell in love with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance while watching television and said to his mother, Dayle, that he would like to: “Get money for the air ambulance”.

Dayle said: “I explained about fundraising and how fundraising can help charities like the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Me and Jax did some brainstorming, and from that “48 hours Back to Front” began.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaxon Holloway has raised hundreds of pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

“Jax thinks it’s very important for people to know that the air ambulances help people.”

Jaxon said: “I want to help get money to save people who are in a bad way.

“I would like to get £200 to give to the air ambulance.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance flew nearly 1,600 life-saving missions last year in England’s biggest county. £100 will help fund 12 minutes of flying time which is the average flight time for the air ambulance to reach a patient after a 999 call.

Jaxon Holloway has raised hundreds of pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Jaxon said: “If I can get £200, I can help both Yorkshire’s Helicopters to fly and help somebody who needs help.”

On Friday April 1 Jaxon began 48 hours of doing everything back to front.

He started the day with a breakfast of ham and pineapple pizza before putting his school uniform on backwards with odd shoes and socks.

At lunchtime Jaxon had pudding to start followed by a hot dinner before finishing the day with cereal and toast.

Jaxon Holloway has raised hundreds of pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

At football training in the evening Jaxon also intends to do everything backwards.

He said: “I might even score a backwards goal!

“Then off to bed with my jimjams on back to front.”

On Saturday April 2 Jaxon will start the day with a breakfast burrito

Lunch will be chosen by the rugby club where Jaxon will be mascot for Scarborough 1 st XV rugby team.

Jaxon said: ”I will have a Yorkshire Air Ambulance t-shirt on and yellow and red balloons, and I will be collecting money in a big bucket”.

For tea Jaxon will have a sausage sandwich with red sauce.

Jaxon’s proud parents Dayle and Jordan Holloway said: “We are both so proud of what Jax is trying to achieve, and the involvement that he has shown to bring his aim to raise money and support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“He has taken this opportunity to talk to his school and the sport groups that he attends of all the great work the Yorkshire Air Ambulance do.

“Deciding to organise a fundraising is a big deal for anyone but for a 5 year old to make the decision himself after watching an episode and being able to bring his hope to life is absolutely fantastic and such an amazing achievement.

“When discussing fundraising options, Jaxon liked the idea of Going Backwards because anyone can join in with him.

“If this is what he is undertaking at the age of 5 we can’t wait to see what he will be trying to organise as he gets older.

“For anyone that knows Jaxon he is involved in everything and a little bit wild, but his heart is in the right place and is always wanting to help people who are in need.

“We both want to say a special thank you to Hawkes Football, Scarborough Rugby and Newby School for helping Jaxon through the process and helping to promote him.”