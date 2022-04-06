Five-year-old Scarborough boy's fun and bizarre way of raising cash for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Paramedic Polly and Pilot Percy surprised Jaxon at Scarborough Rugby Club

Jaxon Holloway spent 48 hours going in reverse to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Jaxon became enamoured with the charity while watching the emergency rescue service on television.

Mum Dayle Holloway said: “I explained about fundraising and how it can help charities like the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Jax thinks it’s very important for people to know that the air ambulances help people.”

Jaxon said: “I want to help get money to save people who are in a bad way.”

On Friday April 1 Jaxon began 48 hours of doing everything back to front.

He started the day with a breakfast of ham and pineapple pizza before putting his school uniform on backwards.

At lunchtime, Jaxon had pudding to start followed by a hot dinner, and finished the day with cereal and toast before going to bed with his pyjamas on back to front.

The next day, Jaxon had a burrito for breakfast before lunch at the rugby club where Jaxon was mascot for Scarborough 1st XV rugby team.

While he was there Pilot Percy and Paramedic Polly from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance decided to pay Jaxon a surprise visit.

Jaxon’s parents Dayle and Jordan said: “It was such a nice surprise. He did absolutely brilliantly and raised the amazing amount of £1,503.

“We are both proud of what Jax has achieved.

“Deciding to organise a fundraiser is a big deal for anyone, but for a five-year-old to be able to bring his hope to life is absolutely fantastic.”