Flamborough 1909 coble tragedy commemorated with wreath-laying ceremony

The tragic loss of two sailing cobles and six Flamborough fishermen on February 5, 1909 was remembered and commemorated by the laying of wreaths at the Fishermen’s Monument in Chapel Street.

Councillor Vic Leppington laid a wreath on behalf of the Flamborough Parish Council and Captain David Freeman a wreath on behalf of the Flamborough Fishermen’s Memorial Group.

Caught in a sudden gale, the coble fleet was running back to shore on that fateful day 113 years ago.

Almost home and just off the West Scar the crew of the Gleaner, John Cross (44) and his two sons Robert and Richard, were thrown into the raging seas after their coble was overwhelmed and knocked down by the mountainous waves. Gallantly, and with no thought for their own safety,

Melchior Chadwick, George Gibbon and Thomas Leng Major, selflessly turned their coble Two Brothers to render assistance.

Sadly in the conditions that prevailed she too was hit by huge seas and swamped, all six men were thrown into the water and struggling in the merciless sea.

Richard Cross was seen to succeed in swimming to a rock and safety only to be swept away by exceptionally heavy waves. Even though the No 1 Lifeboat Forester had been launched, and double manned, she was unable to make any progress.

All but one of the bodies were recovered in the days after the tragedy, that of Robert Cross was never given up by the North Sea.

That day the Flamborough No 2 Lifeboat Matthew Middlewood has also been launched to escort cobles back to the South Landing and safety.

After a two hour ordeal she came ashore and it was then her bowman William Major was told the tragic news that his son Thomas had been lost on the north side of the Headland.

It is very difficult to imagine in this day and age the devastation and hardship that this tragedy brought about in the village.

John Cross left a widow and five young children with no bread winner to support them. Melchior Chadwick was married and had one child, his mother died five days later from shock and a broken heart.

The crew of the Gleaner, John Cross’ two sons Robert Cross (19) and Richard Cross (17) were young men with the whole of their lives before them. Those lost from the Two Brothers, and who

gave their lives in a gallant attempt to save the crew of the Gleaner, were Melchior Chadwick (37), George Gibbon (34) and Thomas Leng Major (18).