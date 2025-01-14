Flamborough-based chippie named as one of the UK’s best

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough has won another award.

An award-winning fish and chip shop in the Bridlington area has claimed yet another accolade thanks to its high quality food.

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough has been included in the 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways list in Fry Magazine’s annual Fry Awards.

This recognition is the latest in a long line of awards for the chippie on High Street.

Owned by Gary Sharples, the family-run Lighthouse Fisheries won Best Newcomer at the National Fish and Chip Awards and has continued to claim top accolades on a regular basis.

The latest success follows months of judging in which takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of aspects such as food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Mr Shaples said: “This is the second year that our family owned business has been awarded this prestigious award by one of the leading industry publications, namely, Fry Magazine.

"The judging for this award is in depth and covers a wide range of scoring points which also includes two secret shopper visits within the year.

"Winners of this award have been assessed by a scoring system with the UK Top 50 scoring outlets being awarded as winners.

"We were delighted with our feedback from the judges and our overall score of 96.4% is testament to the attention to detail, quality and consistency that is achieved by our hard working team and suppliers.

“I would personally like to thank all our loyal customers for their continued support and the team at Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough for continually striving to achieve these award winning standards in food and service.”

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners!

“Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.

“At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.

“Whether served in a restaurant, a takeaway, or from a mobile unit, the Fry Awards prove that quality fish and chips can be enjoyed anywhere.”