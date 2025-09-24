Flamborough Head toposcope refurbishment unveiled on 246th Anniversary of battle

It was unveiled by the Lord-Lieutenant of East Yorkshire, Jim Dick OBE, on Tuesday, September 23, the anniversary of the battle.

Other dignitaries present included Michael Rice, High Sheriff of East Yorkshire and Liam Dealtry, Chair of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The toposcope is also featured on the group's annual railway poster, which can be seen on railway stations along the Yorkshire Coast.

The original toposcope was erected in 1959 with the support of Bridlington Corporation (as it was known then) and unveiled by Rear Admiral Robert W. Cavenagh of the US Navy.

When local craftsmen Harold Dodgson and Tommy Freeman, assisted by Jack Cowling, built it there were no technical plans, just a few drawings showing what had to be achieved. The final aesthetics were left in the hands of these skilled craftsmen.

This time Flamborough local James Lowery of OAD Services created the drawings and local tradesman Wayne Silverwood rebuilt the toposcope making it more accessible.

An information panel will also be installed to provide details about the battle when further funding is raised, and be a focal point for the planned “Yorkshire Coast 1779 Heritage Trail” from Bridlington to Scarborough.

A toposcope is a graphic display erected at viewing points on hills, mountains or other high places and indicates the direction, and usually the distance, to notable landscape features which can be seen from that point. The Flamborough Head toposcope points directly north and is just east of the Greenwich meridian line.

Yorkshire Coast 1779 is a charitable group of volunteers established to raise awareness of the Battle of Flamborough Head, encouraging pride in local heritage and promoting tourism along the Yorkshire Coast.

The group received funding from Yorkshire Coast BID to refurbish the toposcope site and, thanks to the support of Yorkshire Coast Community Railway Partnership, a railway poster is designed and displayed annually at stations between Hull and Scarborough.

