News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Flamborough holiday home wins prestigious Customer Choice award for 2024

A holiday home in Flamborough has won the Customer Choice award for 2024.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
A holiday home in Flamborough has won the Customer Choice award for 2024.A holiday home in Flamborough has won the Customer Choice award for 2024.
A holiday home in Flamborough has won the Customer Choice award for 2024.

James and Rachel Hesp of Northstead Lodge in Flamborough have won the prestigious Customer Choice award for 2024.

The home is situated in the heart of Flamborough that boasts a private heated swimming pool, five bedrooms, garden with patio and summer house and is located within a mile of the coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hesp said: “We are delighted our property has been recognised by Hoseasons for the 2024 Customer Choice award. It is testament to the hard work we put in to give our guests a first class experience when they book a stay at Northstead Lodge, Flamborough.

Most Popular

"The holiday let business is booming on the Yorkshire Coast but very few properties offer an indoor heated swimming pool which is why we chose to launch the property for rental a year ago.

"We hope to build on the success of Northstead Lodge by adding additional high quality luxury accommodation in the future.”

The home is dog friendly and is perfect for families.

You can book your stay here.

Related topics:FlamboroughYorkshire Coast