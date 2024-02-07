Flamborough holiday home wins prestigious Customer Choice award for 2024

A holiday home in Flamborough has won the Customer Choice award for 2024.

James and Rachel Hesp of Northstead Lodge in Flamborough have won the prestigious Customer Choice award for 2024.

The home is situated in the heart of Flamborough that boasts a private heated swimming pool, five bedrooms, garden with patio and summer house and is located within a mile of the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hesp said: “We are delighted our property has been recognised by Hoseasons for the 2024 Customer Choice award. It is testament to the hard work we put in to give our guests a first class experience when they book a stay at Northstead Lodge, Flamborough.

"The holiday let business is booming on the Yorkshire Coast but very few properties offer an indoor heated swimming pool which is why we chose to launch the property for rental a year ago.

"We hope to build on the success of Northstead Lodge by adding additional high quality luxury accommodation in the future.”

The home is dog friendly and is perfect for families.