Flamborough Lighthouse lost 'part of its heart and soul' now that controversial LEDs replace the iconic sweeping light
Flamborough Head Lighthouse is located 1.2 miles from the village of Flamborough and has been a part of the coast’s history for hundreds of years.
The current lighthouse was built in 1806 and is used to assist sea vessels make their way safely to the East Yorkshire coast.
Tours of the lighthouse are organised by the council under licence from the Corporation of Trinity House.
The Trinity House website states “Following a successful re-engineering and modernisation project, we are delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to Flamborough Lighthouse.
“New LED lanterns have been installed and the redundant optic is located at the bottom of the lighthouse on display for all to enjoy.”
However this modernisation has not been a popular decision, and a petition was started on September 1 to reinstate the historic light.
The petition has received a lot of support from the community, with more than 1000 people signing so far.
The petition states: “The majestic 'sweeping light' feature which many flocked to see revolving and dominating the nighttime skyline is gone, taking with it a significant part of history and a sight familiar to millions throughout generations.”
“The impact; a drastic change to an area of historic magnificence which has lost part of its heart and soul, and many people who now mourn the loss of one of the key components of their familiarisation with Flamborough.”
“The change to the static LED lanterns has brought about a lot of sorrow to many. The landscape has lost one of its constant features which was a beautiful and heartwarming sight.
“It's never too late to change this. Please restore the lighthouse with its most important and outstanding feature.”
Conor Mole commented on the petition: “I live in Bridlington and this was a standout landmark for the east coast. The atmosphere just isn't the same without it.”
Dawn Thimm, another petition supporter, said: “The LEDs look terrible, the beam from the lamp was iconic and should be restored - we must protect and care for our heritage, not destroy it.”
Steve Emmerson, Bridlington RNLI coxswain, told the BBC: "We've lost part of our heritage. It's just disappointing and sad to see the old light disappear.
"We need the lighthouse there but it's not as important as it used to be in today's era with modern navigation equipment.
“We still manage to do our navigation safely with the light still being present. But they just don't look as distinctive and as natural as the old lighthouse did.
"I'd like to see the lighthouse flashing as it used to. If it means with some new technology to make it cheaper to run, then so be it."
Visit https://tinyurl.com/eh4a5mkb for more information on the historic Flamborough Lighthouse, and visit https://tinyurl.com/2s45ta4fto sign the petition.