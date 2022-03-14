Flamborough Lighthouse to reopen for tours following Covid lay-off

Flamborough Lighthouse will be open at weekends until the end of September, and will also be open for tours during school holidays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Operated as a partnership between Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Trinity House, the 20-minute tours offer breathtaking views of the coast.

Visitors climb the 119 steps to the top of the lighthouse to enjoy the unrivalled vista of the stunning coastline.

The lighthouse was built in 1806 and acts as a waypoint for deep sea vessels and coastal traffic, as well as marking the Flamborough Headland for vessels heading for the ports of Scarborough and Bridlington.

Tours, which start on Saturday, March 26, will operate every 30 minutes, in groups of up to 15 people, and there is no need to book in advance.

A spokesman said: “Visitors should wear sensible footwear (no flip flops) and should consider any medical conditions before embarking on the climb and descent. Participants must be at least 1.1m tall in order to be able to take the tour.

“Tickets cost £5 for adults and £4 for children. Family tickets are also available, at £17 (two adults and two children). All payments must be made in cash.

“It is also possible to pre-book private group tours, and school bookings.”