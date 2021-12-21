Flamborough Pre-School’s Boxing Day Dip will take place at North Landing this year

Pictured are some of the hardy dippers from the Flamborough Boxing Day Dip in 2019. NBFP PA1952-3e

This year’s popular Boxing Day Dip organised by Flamborough Pre-School will be held at the North Landing rather than the South Landing venue.

The event will start at 11am with people asked to be at the North Landing site by 10.30am to register.

This year the dress theme for the dip is ‘Construction and Builders’ to raise funds for the pre-school’s new building.

A spokesperson for the event said: “This year the dip will be at North Landing, rather than the South Landing. This is due to the cafe being open there.

“The Boathouse Burger and Grill will be giving free drinks to all the dippers.

“Haven, which owns the North Landing Car Park, is offering free parking and is also opening the toilet block on the day.

“People can get sponsorship forms by emailing the pre-school or by picking one up at The Old Tuck Shop in Flamborough. “However, they don’t have to get sponsorship. This is just optional.”