RNLI mascot Stormy Stan tries welly wanging at a past event. Photo submitted

The Flamborough Funday will take place on Sunday, August 28, between 11am and 6pm on the village green.

There will be live music from local artists throughout the day, a BBQ, stalls and games, and entertainment from the Bridlington Gold roadshow.

The event will be opened by Bridlington Town Mayor Mike Heslop-Mullens.