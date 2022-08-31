Flamborough RNLI and village pre-school host a fantastic funday for families
Flamborough village green was the place to be on Bank Holiday Sunday as Flamborough RNLI and Flamborough Pre-school hosted a joint funday.
The event, which was held on the village green, was opened by the Mayor of Bridlington Mike Heslop-Mullins with Bridlington Gold Radio keeping visitors entertained.
A spokesman for the event said: “The crowds were treated to some fantastic routines by the Red Admiral Majorettes and kept entertained by local musicians including several regulars from Flamborough Open mic.
“A BBQ put on by lifeboat crew and supporters proved very popular as did the refreshments tent , both sponsored by local businesses.
“Blessed with glorious weather and fantastic turnout, the many stalls, attractions and all who attended had a brilliant day.
“We would like to thank everyone who made the day a success.”