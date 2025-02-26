Flamborough RNLI announces tasty cake weekends as it looks to fill three volunteer roles

The RNLI Flamborough Lifeboat team is cooking up top treats for visitors.

The Flamborough RNLI team has announced a series of very tasty coffee and cake weekends to bring in much-needed cash for the volunteer crew.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of eight events at the South Landing station will take place over the weekend of March 15 and 16.

The delicious cakes, which are baked by the team’s Pitstop Ladies, will be on offer in the boathouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other dates planned this year are April 19-20; May 24-25; June 21-22; July 26-27; August 23-24; September 20-21 and October 18-19.

The Flamborough lifeboat team also has three roles available via the RNLI website at tinyurl.com/3ffwc5jc

Events Organiser: This role involves suggesting and developing a variety of fundraising events, from coffee mornings and quizzes to our Lifeboat Fun Day. You'll be the main point of contact for planning,organisation, and delivery, ensuring everything runs smoothly and safely. You'll need excellent communication and organisational skills, attention to detail, and IT literacy. Apply by March 16, 2025.

Shop volunteer: Help our shop run smoothly by delivering excellent customer service, operating the till and card machine, and creating a welcoming atmosphere. Enthusiasm, good communication skills, and confidence in handling money are essential for this role. Apply by March 16, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraiser: Or you could be a volunteer fundraiser, planning and delivering various fundraising activities in the community and online. Apply by March 16, 2025.

Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli for more info.