Flamborough RNLI assist person with broken ankle at Thornwick Bay
Lifeboat and volunteer crew were on the scene between Thornwick Bay and Little Thornwick Bay.
The Coastguard crew and paramedics were attending the casualty, who had suffered a broken ankle and needed assistance to move the casualty to an ambulance.
A decision was then made to extract the casualty via the lifeboat and rendezvous with the ambulance at South landing.
The casualty was taken on board and returned safely to the station at South Landing, where they were transferred to an ambulance.
Volunteer crew and shore crew then completed the task of washing down, re fuelling and preparing the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.