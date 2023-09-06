Flamborough RNLI launched their lifeboat after reports of an injured person at Thornwick Bay.

Lifeboat and volunteer crew were on the scene between Thornwick Bay and Little Thornwick Bay.

The Coastguard crew and paramedics were attending the casualty, who had suffered a broken ankle and needed assistance to move the casualty to an ambulance.

A decision was then made to extract the casualty via the lifeboat and rendezvous with the ambulance at South landing.

The casualty was taken on board and returned safely to the station at South Landing, where they were transferred to an ambulance.