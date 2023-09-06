News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough RNLI assist person with broken ankle at Thornwick Bay

Flamborough RNLI launched their lifeboat after reports of an injured person at Thornwick Bay.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Lifeboat and volunteer crew were on the scene between Thornwick Bay and Little Thornwick Bay.

The Coastguard crew and paramedics were attending the casualty, who had suffered a broken ankle and needed assistance to move the casualty to an ambulance.

A decision was then made to extract the casualty via the lifeboat and rendezvous with the ambulance at South landing.

The casualty was taken on board and returned safely to the station at South Landing, where they were transferred to an ambulance.

Volunteer crew and shore crew then completed the task of washing down, re fuelling and preparing the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.