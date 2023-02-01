For 13 years Mr Emmerson has been a voluntary crew member at Flamborough RNLI.

Mr Emmerson said: “It feels good to have finally qualified as helmsman, I look forward to giving many more years of service to Flamborough RNLI in my new role.”

He undertook difficult written and practical assessments to become Helmsman of the Station’s RNLI B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat 'Elizabeth Jane Palmer'.

Matthew Emmerson following his practical assessment success for Flamborough RNLI.

Modules included, search and rescue, boat handling, navigation and casualty care.

David Freeman, Flamborough Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “The training requires a considerable amount of work and commitment.

"After giving many years of service as a crew member Matthew has an abundance of experience and it's good to see him progress to helmsman.

"We wish him all the best in his new role.”

The crew at Flamborough RNLI have been presented with 16 awards for gallantry.

To find out more about the Flamborough RNLI team, visit: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/flamborough-lifeboat-station

