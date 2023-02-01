Flamborough RNLI celebrate new helmsman after completion of gruelling training
Flamborough RNLI volunteer crew member Matthew Emmerson has completed training to become the station's latest helmsman.
For 13 years Mr Emmerson has been a voluntary crew member at Flamborough RNLI.
Mr Emmerson said: “It feels good to have finally qualified as helmsman, I look forward to giving many more years of service to Flamborough RNLI in my new role.”
He undertook difficult written and practical assessments to become Helmsman of the Station’s RNLI B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat 'Elizabeth Jane Palmer'.
Modules included, search and rescue, boat handling, navigation and casualty care.
David Freeman, Flamborough Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “The training requires a considerable amount of work and commitment.
"After giving many years of service as a crew member Matthew has an abundance of experience and it's good to see him progress to helmsman.
"We wish him all the best in his new role.”
To find out more about the Flamborough RNLI team, visit: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/flamborough-lifeboat-station