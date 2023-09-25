News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough RNLI given £500 donation in memory of former member Paul Thompson

Flamborough RNLI has been presented with a £500 cheque.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
The money was donated by the West Yorkshire branch of the Vintage Tractor and Engine club in memory of Paul Thompson. Photo by Rod NewtonThe money was donated by the West Yorkshire branch of the Vintage Tractor and Engine club in memory of Paul Thompson. Photo by Rod Newton
The money was donated by the West Yorkshire branch of the Vintage Tractor and Engine club in memory of Paul Thompson. Photo by Rod Newton

The money was donated by the West Yorkshire branch of the Vintage Tractor and Engine club in memory of Paul Thompson, who was a founder member of the club.

The donation was presented to Lifeboat Operations Manager Dave Freeman.

Mr Thompson, who passed away earlier this year had been a long time supporter and volunteer to Flamborough RNLI serving as the station’s tractor driver for many years during the 1980s and 90s.

The cheque was presented by Mr Thompson’s widow Sandra and Morris Craven, a founder member of the club.

Go to www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli to find out more about the good work of the Flamborough RNLI crew and how to donate to the team.

