Flamborough RNLI given £500 donation in memory of former member Paul Thompson
The money was donated by the West Yorkshire branch of the Vintage Tractor and Engine club in memory of Paul Thompson, who was a founder member of the club.
The donation was presented to Lifeboat Operations Manager Dave Freeman.
Mr Thompson, who passed away earlier this year had been a long time supporter and volunteer to Flamborough RNLI serving as the station’s tractor driver for many years during the 1980s and 90s.
The cheque was presented by Mr Thompson’s widow Sandra and Morris Craven, a founder member of the club.
