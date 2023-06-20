News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Flamborough RNLI launch after jet ski breaks down at Dane's Dyke

Flamborough RNLI was launched after a jet ski broke down near Dane’s Dyke.
By louise hollingsworth
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST

The incident happened on Friday June 16 at 11:05 am when the RNLI recieved a report of a jet ski with 2 people on board, broken down off Danes Dyke.

The jet ski was towed along with two casualties to South Shore, Bridlington where they were put ashore at 12:00.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 12:10 pm.

Flamborough RNLI launched their lifeboat to help two people stuck in a broken down jet ski.Flamborough RNLI launched their lifeboat to help two people stuck in a broken down jet ski.
Flamborough RNLI launched their lifeboat to help two people stuck in a broken down jet ski.
Most Popular

Flamborough RNLI Volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, refuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.

Read More
Cat shot in eye in Pickering prompts police appeal for witnesses
Related topics:Bridlington