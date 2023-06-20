Flamborough RNLI launch after jet ski breaks down at Dane's Dyke
Flamborough RNLI was launched after a jet ski broke down near Dane’s Dyke.
By louise hollingsworth
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
The incident happened on Friday June 16 at 11:05 am when the RNLI recieved a report of a jet ski with 2 people on board, broken down off Danes Dyke.
The jet ski was towed along with two casualties to South Shore, Bridlington where they were put ashore at 12:00.
Flamborough RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 12:10 pm.
Flamborough RNLI Volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, refuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.