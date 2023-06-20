The incident happened on Friday June 16 at 11:05 am when the RNLI recieved a report of a jet ski with 2 people on board, broken down off Danes Dyke.

The jet ski was towed along with two casualties to South Shore, Bridlington where they were put ashore at 12:00.

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 12:10 pm.

