Flamborough RNLI launch to help person in difficulty on an inflatable near Thornwick Bay
Flamborough RNLI lifeboat crew were called to help a person in difficulty on an inflatable near Thornwick Bay on Friday (August 11).
By Louise Perrin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 08:54 BST
Flamborough lifeboat was launched at 3.30pm, following reports of a person on an inflatable in difficulties off Thornwick Bay.
The lifeboat and volunteer crew arrived on scene at 3.46pm and the casualty was taken on board and put ashore at Thornwick Bay at 3.54pm.
The lifeboat was then stood down and returned safely to the station at South Landing at 4.10pm.
Volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, re-fuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.