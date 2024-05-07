Flamborough RNLI lays memorial wreath at sea on 40th anniversary of sea tragedy
On May 7, 1984 the fishing coble Carol Sandra and the sea angling vessel North Wind capsized off Flamborough Head.
On that day, Flamborough RNLI lifeboat Will and Fanny Kirby launched from station at North Landing following reports of the bow of a boat sticking out of the water at a place known as Breil Flats.
On reaching the area the crew found wreckage in the water.
Lifeboats from Bridlington and Filey joined in the search for survivors, along with other vessels in the area including the fishing vessel North Wind which was on a sea angling trip with a group of friends from Doncaster.
While searching for the casualties of the Carol Sandra, the North Wind was hit by a large wave washing five anglers overboard and as the skipper manoeuvred the boat to pick up the casualties, it was capsized by another large wave.
Seven lives were lost that day – on the Carol Sandra, Guy B Brigham, Peter G Brigham, Robert G Gray and Barrie J Shilton; on the North Wind, David A Bunting, Stephen W Burton and Brian C Priestley.
Flamborough RNLI lifeboat Elizabeth Jane Palmer, with volunteer crew, launched from station and headed towards Breil Flats where a wreath was lain in memory of the lives lost.
Helmsman Scott Vardy, who laid the wreath, said: “The sea conditions were flat and calm today, unlike the situation four decades ago.
“We’re a small village community and the events of that day will remain close to our hearts for a long time.”