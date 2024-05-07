Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On May 7, 1984 the fishing coble Carol Sandra and the sea angling vessel North Wind capsized off Flamborough Head.

On that day, Flamborough RNLI lifeboat Will and Fanny Kirby launched from station at North Landing following reports of the bow of a boat sticking out of the water at a place known as Breil Flats.

On reaching the area the crew found wreckage in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamborough RNLI crew place the memorial wreath at sea.picture: RNLI/Rod Newton

Lifeboats from Bridlington and Filey joined in the search for survivors, along with other vessels in the area including the fishing vessel North Wind which was on a sea angling trip with a group of friends from Doncaster.

While searching for the casualties of the Carol Sandra, the North Wind was hit by a large wave washing five anglers overboard and as the skipper manoeuvred the boat to pick up the casualties, it was capsized by another large wave.

Seven lives were lost that day – on the Carol Sandra, Guy B Brigham, Peter G Brigham, Robert G Gray and Barrie J Shilton; on the North Wind, David A Bunting, Stephen W Burton and Brian C Priestley.

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat Elizabeth Jane Palmer, with volunteer crew, launched from station and headed towards Breil Flats where a wreath was lain in memory of the lives lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamborough RNLI crew preparing to lay a wreath at sea.picture: RNLI/Rod Newton

Helmsman Scott Vardy, who laid the wreath, said: “The sea conditions were flat and calm today, unlike the situation four decades ago.