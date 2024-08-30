Flamborough RNLI member’s life celebrated with special fundraiser walk of three peaks

Tommy Cawkwell's friends take on the three peaks in his memory. Photo courtesy of Flamborough RNLI.

Friends of Tommy Cawkwell, a member of the Flamborough lifeboat crew who died earlier this year, took on the challenge of walking the Yorkshire three peaks in memory of Tommy.

Tommy Cawkwell died suddenly aged 41 in February this year.

Earlier this month a group of Tommy's friends took on the Yorkshire three peaks in his memory with sponsorship money being donated to Flamborough RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Spokesperson for Flamborough RNLI said: “Brilliant effort by friends of Tommy Cawkwell! A fantastic total of £3141.88 was raised. Thank you to Tom Crosby who organised the event as well as all who took part and to the many people who donated.”