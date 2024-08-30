Flamborough RNLI member’s life celebrated with special fundraiser walk of three peaks
Friends of Tommy Cawkwell, a member of the Flamborough lifeboat crew who died earlier this year, took on the challenge of walking the Yorkshire three peaks in memory of Tommy.
Tommy Cawkwell died suddenly aged 41 in February this year.
Earlier this month a group of Tommy's friends took on the Yorkshire three peaks in his memory with sponsorship money being donated to Flamborough RNLI.
A Spokesperson for Flamborough RNLI said: “Brilliant effort by friends of Tommy Cawkwell! A fantastic total of £3141.88 was raised. Thank you to Tom Crosby who organised the event as well as all who took part and to the many people who donated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.