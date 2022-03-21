Flamborough Road in Bridlington to be closed in April during work to replace manhole cover and frame
A part of Flamborough Road will be closed to through traffic next month so a manhole cover and frame can be replaced in a safe manner.
The work, which is expected to take place on Sunday, April 10 between 7pm and 9.30pm, will see the traffic order implemented between the junction of Canton Villas and Edgecliffe Villas.
The alternative route for vehicles affected by the closure will be via Flamborough Road, Promenade, Cross Street, Queen Street, Bridge Street, Hilderthorpe Road, Bessingby Road, Bessingby Way Roundabout, Bessingby Hill, Well Lane Bypass, Scarborough Road Roundabout, Scarborough Road, Marton Road, Marton Road Roundabout, Aysgarth Rise, Marton Gate, Market Place, Sewerby Heads, Sewerby Road Roundabout and Fortyfoot.
The diversion route will be signed during the closure.