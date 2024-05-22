Flamborough Village Hall team celebrates after being presented with prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flamborough Village Hall has earned the prestigious Hallmark Award.

Hallmark is a national quality assurance scheme for village halls and other not for profit community buildings such as church halls and sports halls.

Locally, it is administered by East Riding Village Halls Network (ERVHN) in partnership with Humber and Wolds Rural Action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was presented at the recent ERVHN meeting at Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, where more than 70 delegates from its 103 member halls enjoyed the opportunity to mingle.

Flamborough Village Hall members Audrey Heywood and Linda James with Kay Parker (ERVHN chair)

Linda James, from Flamborough Village Hall, said: “The help and advice offered by ERVHN has been invaluable.

"There is a camaraderie to the network and a comfort to be gained by knowing we face similar challenges.”