Flamborough Village Hall team celebrates after being presented with prestigious national award

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:00 BST
Flamborough Village Hall has earned the prestigious Hallmark Award.

Hallmark is a national quality assurance scheme for village halls and other not for profit community buildings such as church halls and sports halls.

Locally, it is administered by East Riding Village Halls Network (ERVHN) in partnership with Humber and Wolds Rural Action.

The award was presented at the recent ERVHN meeting at Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, where more than 70 delegates from its 103 member halls enjoyed the opportunity to mingle.

Flamborough Village Hall members Audrey Heywood and Linda James with Kay Parker (ERVHN chair)

Linda James, from Flamborough Village Hall, said: “The help and advice offered by ERVHN has been invaluable.

"There is a camaraderie to the network and a comfort to be gained by knowing we face similar challenges.”

More information on Hallmark and ERVHN is available on the ERVHN website - www.ervhn.org.uk

