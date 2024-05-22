Flamborough Village Hall team celebrates after being presented with prestigious national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hallmark is a national quality assurance scheme for village halls and other not for profit community buildings such as church halls and sports halls.
Locally, it is administered by East Riding Village Halls Network (ERVHN) in partnership with Humber and Wolds Rural Action.
The award was presented at the recent ERVHN meeting at Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, where more than 70 delegates from its 103 member halls enjoyed the opportunity to mingle.
Linda James, from Flamborough Village Hall, said: “The help and advice offered by ERVHN has been invaluable.
"There is a camaraderie to the network and a comfort to be gained by knowing we face similar challenges.”
More information on Hallmark and ERVHN is available on the ERVHN website - www.ervhn.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.