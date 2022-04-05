Flamborough’s North Landing will host the Yorkshire Puffin Festival in May
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) has announced that Flamborough North Landing will host the return of a popular event on the nature calendar.
The trust’s Yorkshire Puffin Festival will take place at the scenic site on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.
A statement from YWT said: “We’re excited that the Yorkshire Puffin Festival will return from 14-15 May and this year we’ll be celebrating at North Landing in Flamborough.
“Watch this space for more information but there’s sure to be lots of puffin-tastic fun! Why not plan a weekend or day out at the coast and come by to join in?”
The trust hosts a number of regular events from the Living Seas Centre at Flamborough’s South Landing including seashore safaris, and also beach cleans at sites along the East Coast.
Go to www.ywt.org.uk/events for more information about the activities.