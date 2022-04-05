Flamborough’s North Landing will host the Yorkshire Puffin Festival in May

The popular Yorkshire Puffin Festival will take place in May.

The trust’s Yorkshire Puffin Festival will take place at the scenic site on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

A statement from YWT said: “We’re excited that the Yorkshire Puffin Festival will return from 14-15 May and this year we’ll be celebrating at North Landing in Flamborough.

“Watch this space for more information but there’s sure to be lots of puffin-tastic fun! Why not plan a weekend or day out at the coast and come by to join in?”

The trust hosts a number of regular events from the Living Seas Centre at Flamborough’s South Landing including seashore safaris, and also beach cleans at sites along the East Coast.