Flooding incidents dominate fire service call outs on the North Yorkshire coast
At 10.48am on Eastborough, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a water leak in a commercial property.
Crews located water leaking from an upstairs flat that was causing the electrics to trip.
Advice was given to the occupant.
At 1.01pm in Sandsend, a crew from Whitby responded to a report of flood water entering residential properties due to drains being backed up.
Crews used an LPP to pump the water away until levels receded.
At 1.35pm, a crew from Lythe responded to a report of water flooding a residential property in Newholm.
Crews used small tools to divert the water away from the property and monitored levels until they had reduced.
At 1.48pm, crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Lythe responded to reports of flood water entering multiple properties in Runswick Bay.
Crews pumped water away from properties until it reduced to a suitable level for the drains to cope with.
At 6.35pm in Scarborough, Scarborough crew attended a domestic property affected by floodwater.
Safe and well checks were carried out and advice given.
Earlier in the day, at 8.04am at Bulmer, Malton, crews from Malton and York responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and van.
On the arrival of crews, all occupants of both vehicles were out and in the care of paramedics suffering minor injuries.
Crews made the vehicles safe and left the incident in the hands of the police.
At 5.48am on Thursday (May 23) Whitby crew were called following report of dog falling down bank, however on arrival, the dog had self rescued and was back in hands of its owner.
No action by fire and rescue service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.