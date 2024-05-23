Flooding incidents dominate fire service call outs on the North Yorkshire coast

Firefighters were called to a number of flooding incidents after torrential rain on Wednesday

Five flooding incidents were recorded by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday (May 22).

At 10.48am on Eastborough, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a water leak in a commercial property.

Crews located water leaking from an upstairs flat that was causing the electrics to trip.

Advice was given to the occupant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 1.01pm in Sandsend, a crew from Whitby responded to a report of flood water entering residential properties due to drains being backed up.

Crews used an LPP to pump the water away until levels receded.

At 1.35pm, a crew from Lythe responded to a report of water flooding a residential property in Newholm.

Crews used small tools to divert the water away from the property and monitored levels until they had reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.48pm, crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Lythe responded to reports of flood water entering multiple properties in Runswick Bay.

Crews pumped water away from properties until it reduced to a suitable level for the drains to cope with.

At 6.35pm in Scarborough, Scarborough crew attended a domestic property affected by floodwater.

Safe and well checks were carried out and advice given.

Earlier in the day, at 8.04am at Bulmer, Malton, crews from Malton and York responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the arrival of crews, all occupants of both vehicles were out and in the care of paramedics suffering minor injuries.

Crews made the vehicles safe and left the incident in the hands of the police.

At 5.48am on Thursday (May 23) Whitby crew were called following report of dog falling down bank, however on arrival, the dog had self rescued and was back in hands of its owner.