Floral arrangements, friends and fun - Scarborough Flower Club meet to share hints and tips

Scarborough Flower Club is a small friendly group who currently meet once a month to share their knowledge of flower arranging and design via demonstrations, hints and tips.

The club was joined at their September meeting by Kate Ward from Louise the Florist on Huntriss Row.

Club media officer Sandra Ineson-Parlour said: “Kate was very relaxed and chatted away whilst producing four beautiful arrangements and a hand tie.

“The arrangements were raffled off, so some ladies had a big smile on their face at the end of the evening.

“Our next meeting will be held on October 17 in St Columba’s Church at 7.30pm.

"The topic is having fun with pumpkins.

"Everybody is welcome and we are a friendly club, so come and join us.”

On Tuesday, November 28, the club will host ‘Fabulous Festive Flowers’, a special event at Scarborough YMCA featuring international flower demonstrator Jonathan Mosely.

To find out more visit www.scarboroughflowerclub.co.uk

Scarborough Flower Club Club members watch the demonstration

Scarborough Flower Club Kate Ward creates an amazing display

Scarborough Flower Club St Columba's Church provides the perfect setting for the club