News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Kate Ward from Louise the Florist with Sandra Ineson-Parlour from the committeeKate Ward from Louise the Florist with Sandra Ineson-Parlour from the committee
Kate Ward from Louise the Florist with Sandra Ineson-Parlour from the committee

Floral arrangements, friends and fun - Scarborough Flower Club meet to share hints and tips

Scarborough Flower Club is a small friendly group who currently meet once a month to share their knowledge of flower arranging and design via demonstrations, hints and tips.
By Louise French
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST

The club was joined at their September meeting by Kate Ward from Louise the Florist on Huntriss Row.

Club media officer Sandra Ineson-Parlour said: “Kate was very relaxed and chatted away whilst producing four beautiful arrangements and a hand tie.

“The arrangements were raffled off, so some ladies had a big smile on their face at the end of the evening.

“Our next meeting will be held on October 17 in St Columba’s Church at 7.30pm.

"The topic is having fun with pumpkins.

"Everybody is welcome and we are a friendly club, so come and join us.”

On Tuesday, November 28, the club will host ‘Fabulous Festive Flowers’, a special event at Scarborough YMCA featuring international flower demonstrator Jonathan Mosely.

To find out more visit www.scarboroughflowerclub.co.uk

Club members watch the demonstration

1. Scarborough Flower Club

Club members watch the demonstration Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Kate Ward creates an amazing display

2. Scarborough Flower Club

Kate Ward creates an amazing display Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
St Columba's Church provides the perfect setting for the club

3. Scarborough Flower Club

St Columba's Church provides the perfect setting for the club Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Attention to detail is the key

4. Scarborough Flower Club

Attention to detail is the key Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page