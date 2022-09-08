Floral tributes paid to only soldier to be killed by enemy action in Whitby during World War 2

Gunner Robert Watmore was just 19 when he was killed in action during an air raid on September 6, 1942.

Alison Thompson, whose grandfather was Gunner Watmore’s cousin, appealed to the people of Whitby to lay a flower on his plaque on the West Cliff as she was unable to make it this year.

And she was overwhelmed by the response.

Flowers laid and a small gathering to pay tribute to Gunner Robert Watmore on Whitby West Cliff.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison, who lives in the Scottish borders, said: “Myself and my family are deeply touched by the many tributes placed for Bobby.

"The kindness of the Whitby people is wonderful and we thank each and every one of them.”