Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

This wonderful winter’s day beachscape, packed with blue hues, was taken by Aled Jones.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image featuring a yellow and orange streaked sky was snapped by John Simmons.

David Jenkinson focuses on Bridlington Harbour during a grey day.

Michael Hunt framed this great South Shore scene.

Alan Flynn took this photo of the breakers on Bridlington’s north beach.

Carol Jackson sent in this photo of the harbour lights on the water.

Shelagh E Wallace took this sun-kissed image of Flamborough Lighthouse.

Paul Morrison frames the sun’s rays lighting up the big wheel on Bridlington’s seafront.