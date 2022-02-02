Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

This great picture at the Sewerby Steps was snapped by Aled Jones.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Flynn focuses on a beautiful sunrise over Sewerby.

John Simmons frames some of the much-loved ponies at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Clare Potter quickly captured this robin at Sewerby Hall gardens.

Gary Sollitt focuses on the resting seals along the shoreline.

Keith Bracken sent in this excellent sunrise above Bridlington Bay.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this image of the area’s stunning cliffs.

The lights fantastic along the southside seafront are featured by Paul Morrison on a stormy evening.