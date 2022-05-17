Folk-rockers Lindisfarne set to perform hits-packed show at Bridlington Spa next month

Lindisfarne will be at Bridlington Spa on Friday, June 17 with a hits packed show.

Folk-rock legends Lindisfarne will return to the East Riding in June with a performance at Bridlington’s iconic Spa venue.

The band will be at The Spa on Friday, June 17 with a hits-packed show.

Fifty years ago, it was Lindisfarne’s album ‘Fog on The Tyne’ that gave them their big breakthrough in the UK.

Topping the album charts early in 1972 for four weeks, the release remained on-chart for 56 weeks in total while “Meet Me on the Corner”, one of two songs written by bassist Rod Clements, reached number five as a single.

Lindisfarne is fronted by founder member Rod Clements, with long-time members Steve Daggett, Paul Smith, Ian Thomson and Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm.