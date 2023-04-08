East Yorkshire Foodbank, which has a Bridlington Outreach location, situated in the Community Hub on Marshall Avenue began face-to-face sessions in July 2021.

After 18 months the foodbank is busier than ever, with demand in Bridlington increasing by 50% in only one year.

Mandy Thomlinson, Project Manager at East Yorkshire Foodbank, said: “The foodbank helps people in financial crisis when they cannot afford to keep the cupboards full for their family.

Katrina, Elinor and June (left to right) pictured at the East Yorkshire Foodbank warehouse sorting food to be put into parcels. Credit: EYFB/Mandy Thomlinson

“We help people all across the county, so we are committed to rural and coastal poverty as much as we are meeting the needs of those who are in the towns.

“We do this through face to face sessions in Beverley, Hornsea and Bridlington.

"If you are out in one of the rural villages or are significantly disabled or infirm, we will deliver to your home.

“This financial year in Bridlington, we will have helped 2700 adults, 1700 children, and found food sufficient to make 26,000 meals - and we aren’t the only food bank in the town by a long shot.

Volunteer Tracy at the East Yorkshire Foodbank Warehouse organising tinned food to be sent to the vulnerable. Credit: EYFB/Mandy Thomlinson

“We have seen a significant increase in demand, February 2023 has been 50% busier than February in 2022. Over 80% of what drives the need in food banks is low income.

“The main challenge is that while donations of food have generally held up, the increasing need means that there is an ever increasing gap between what we get in and what we need to give out.

“This means we are also reliant on grants and grant-making organisations, such as the Tesco blue token scheme.

“We rely on food donations from the public. In Bridlington we have a donation point within the Promenade Shopping Centre, you can donate in the Morrisons supermarket, and you can currently vote for us to receive a grant through the Tesco blue token scheme.

“We provide an emergency food parcel, and it will feed you for 3 days. The size of the parcel depends on the size of your household.

“It is all what we call “ambient food” so it can be stored at room temperature, like dried food, tinned food, or things that have a decent shelf life. We don’t do refrigerated food because of storage issues.

“Most people come with a referral from a statutory agency, so that could be a social worker, health visitor, pastoral member of staff from school, your doctor's surgery or citizens advice.

“People can self refer to us, but they should expect that after a couple of weeks help we will ask them to go to somewhere like Citizens Advice just to check that they are getting all that they are entitled to.

“Clients can also access Citizens Advice when needing food help. They regularly attend the Bridlington session to provide guidance on finance, benefits and housing.

“If you need emergency food help phone 01482 772060 to arrange a parcel for collection from The Hub.”