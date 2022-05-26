Food bank refurbished to offer more support to those in need in Eastfield, Scarborough

Sanctuary supports food bank spruce up - Gordon Hayes, Sanctuary's Tim Wray, Jenny Wray and Geoff Borgham

Westway Open Arms community hub, part of Eastfield Holy Nativity Church, expanded its food bank facility to offer increased support to people in Eastfield, Scarborough.

Sanctuary funded the refurbishment through its MORE! programme, which supports people and initiatives in communities where it is developing new homes.

The project marks Sanctuary’s completion of four new bungalows on nearby Link Walk, which have been let for affordable rent in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council.

Westway Open Arms where the foodbank is located. L-R Paul Davies, Bernadette Brown, Geoff Borgham, Gordon Hayes, Jenny Wray and Graham White with Sanctuary's Tim Wray.

With the support of Sanctuary’s contractor, Tandem Contracts, the centre’s previously jam-packed sorting room has been redecorated and fitted with new racks to store supplies efficiently.

Bernie Brown, Westway Open Arms’ centre manager, said: “We’re currently supporting over 100 families each month and putting together 200 parcels of food and toiletries, so we need to keep organised.

“Our fabulous group of volunteers are working really hard to support local people in need, so the improvements are greatly appreciated.”

Tim Wray, Sanctuary’s assistant development manager, added: “The hub does so much for the Eastfield community, and it has been a pleasure to find a way we can help them.”

Geoff Borgham, Jenny Wray, Graham White, Gordon Hayes and Bernadette Brown with Sanctuary's Tim Wray